Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS ECO SPORT WILL SAVE YOU MONEY IN GAS BUT STILL HAVE THE LUXURY OF DRIVING!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Ford EcoSport

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES AWD NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES AWD NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1724686014
  2. 1724686016
  3. 1724686020
  4. 1724686026
  5. 1724686033
  6. 1724686039
  7. 1724686045
  8. 1724686051
  9. 1724686055
  10. 1724686060
  11. 1724686067
  12. 1724686074
  13. 1724686080
  14. 1724686085
  15. 1724686092
  16. 1724686098
  17. 1724686102
  18. 1724686107
  19. 1724686115
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ6P1CL0JC166980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS ECO SPORT WILL SAVE YOU MONEY IN GAS BUT STILL HAVE THE LUXURY OF DRIVING!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SES AWD NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport SES AWD NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 116,500 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Sport REGULAR CAB/SHORT BOX/4X4/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Sport REGULAR CAB/SHORT BOX/4X4/NAVIGATION!! 162,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom BLACKED OUT!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom BLACKED OUT!! 88,600 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport