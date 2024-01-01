$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
Titanium 4WD/LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventurers! Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this stunning 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This red beauty boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a long list of premium features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and capable 4-wheel drive system, this EcoSport is ready to tackle any terrain, whether you're conquering snowy roads or cruising down the highway.
This Titanium trim comes fully loaded with features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof/moonroof, ensuring your comfort and enjoyment no matter the weather. Stay connected on the go with built-in GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, making every drive an entertaining experience.
This well-maintained EcoSport has only 100,800km on the odometer, meaning it's just getting broken in and ready for many more adventures with you.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a versatile and stylish EcoSport! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to view this beauty and see for yourself why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. For more information please contact Chris or Tina today at (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
