Calling all adventurers! Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this stunning 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This red beauty boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a long list of premium features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and capable 4-wheel drive system, this EcoSport is ready to tackle any terrain, whether youre conquering snowy roads or cruising down the highway.

This Titanium trim comes fully loaded with features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof/moonroof, ensuring your comfort and enjoyment no matter the weather. Stay connected on the go with built-in GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, making every drive an entertaining experience.

This well-maintained EcoSport has only 100,800km on the odometer, meaning its just getting broken in and ready for many more adventures with you.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a versatile and stylish EcoSport! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to view this beauty and see for yourself why its the perfect choice for your next adventure. For more information please contact Chris or Tina today at (705)797-1100

2018 Ford EcoSport

100,800 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN MAJ6P1WL4JC206229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all adventurers! Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this stunning 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This red beauty boasts a luxurious black leather interior and a long list of premium features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and capable 4-wheel drive system, this EcoSport is ready to tackle any terrain, whether you're conquering snowy roads or cruising down the highway.

This Titanium trim comes fully loaded with features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof/moonroof, ensuring your comfort and enjoyment no matter the weather. Stay connected on the go with built-in GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, making every drive an entertaining experience.

This well-maintained EcoSport has only 100,800km on the odometer, meaning it's just getting broken in and ready for many more adventures with you.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a versatile and stylish EcoSport! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to view this beauty and see for yourself why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. For more information please contact Chris or Tina today at (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
