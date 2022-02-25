Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

87,389 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8358483
  2. 8358483
  3. 8358483
  4. 8358483
  5. 8358483
  6. 8358483
  7. 8358483
  8. 8358483
  9. 8358483
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358483
  • Stock #: X0055A
  • VIN: MAJ6P1CL1JC186512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X0055A
  • Mileage 87,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 11,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 87,144 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 27,700 KM
$40,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory