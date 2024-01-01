Menu
2018 Ford Edge

189,697 KM

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

189,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K99JBC45256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

