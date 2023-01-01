$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 7 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10103082

10103082 Stock #: Y0489A

Y0489A VIN: 1FMCU0HD3JUD52973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 58,708 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.