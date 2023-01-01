Menu
2018 Ford Escape

58,708 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

SEL

Location

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103082
  • Stock #: Y0489A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD3JUD52973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

