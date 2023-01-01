$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 2 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10362753

10362753 Stock #: Y0681A

Y0681A VIN: 1FMCU0GDXJUA59413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,245 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.