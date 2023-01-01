Menu
2018 Ford Escape

141,562 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

S

2018 Ford Escape

S

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0F7XJUA45751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2018 Ford Escape