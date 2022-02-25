Menu
2018 Ford Escape

30,828 KM

Details Features

$26,559

+ tax & licensing
$26,559

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$26,559

+ taxes & licensing

30,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8379681
  • Stock #: X0358A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3JUD52977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X0358A
  • Mileage 30,828 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

