$22,099
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2018 Ford Escape
SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # X1344AX
- Mileage 118,889 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Canadian Touring Package, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Traction control.
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7