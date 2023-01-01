Menu
2018 Ford Escape

118,889 KM

Details Description Features

$22,099

+ tax & licensing
$22,099

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF |

2018 Ford Escape

SEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | MOONROOF |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,099

+ taxes & licensing

118,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9448039
  Stock #: X1344AX
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD5JUD11233

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # X1344AX
  Mileage 118,889 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost


4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Canadian Touring Package, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Traction control.


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

