2018 Ford Escape

84,172 KM

$22,994

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | REAR CAMERA |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9697510
  • Stock #: X1399A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7JUD45803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats

Keyless Entry

Alloys

Front Wheel Drive



SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost


4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Split folding rear seat, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

