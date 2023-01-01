$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9845543

9845543 Stock #: Y0307BJ

Y0307BJ VIN: 1FMCU9J93JUC21388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 44,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

