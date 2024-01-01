Menu
<p>THIS FORD F-150 CREW CAB HAS A HIGH TOWING AND PAYLOAD RATINGS THAT ARE IDEAL FOR WORK OR PLAY. IT CAN TOW UP TO 7700 LBS AND STILL SAVE YOU MONEY ON GAS!! IT HAS THE COMFORT AND SAFETY TECHNOLOGY THAT SPANS FROM THE BLUE COLLAR BASIC TO LUXURY LIVING. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, HARD TONNEAU COVER AND MUCH MORE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION  (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Ford F-150

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB0JKF38092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

