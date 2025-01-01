Menu
115,800 KM

Details Description Features

XLT SPORT WITH NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXJKD74881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty, painted in a head-turning burgundy, is ready to take on anything you throw its way. With a comfortable gray interior and the power of a 2.7L V6 engine, this truck is built for both work and play, and it has just 115,800km on the odometer.

This F-150 is the perfect blend of style and capability. The XLT SPORT trim means you'll be turning heads wherever you go. Plus, with its 4-wheel drive, you'll be equipped to handle all kinds of Canadian weather. This truck is ready to be your trusty companion on all your adventures.

Here are a few of this F-150's standout features:

  • Built-in Navigation: Never get lost again with the convenience of factory navigation.
  • Sporty Style: The XLT SPORT trim gives this truck an aggressive and eye-catching look.
  • Powerful Performance: The 2.7L V6 engine provides plenty of power for towing and hauling.
  • Four-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating and plenty of room for passengers and gear.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
CENTRE CONSOLE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Black Running Boards

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power pedals
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Boxliner
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Auto Start/Stop
trailer back up assist

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
Directions Website Inventory
2018 Ford F-150