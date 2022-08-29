$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box WITH XTR PACKAGE!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9116923
- Stock #: 2668E
- VIN: 1FTEW1E59JFB34518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE F-150 SUPER CREW HAS THE XTR PACKAGE AND NEW TIRES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, LINEX BOXLINER, TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO,USB,IPOD AND A CENTRE CONSOLE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
