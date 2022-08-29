Menu
2018 Ford F-150

127,000 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box WITH XTR PACKAGE!!

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box WITH XTR PACKAGE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116923
  • Stock #: 2668E
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59JFB34518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE F-150 SUPER CREW HAS THE XTR PACKAGE AND NEW TIRES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RUNNING BOARDS, LINEX BOXLINER, TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO,USB,IPOD AND A CENTRE CONSOLE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
