$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT INCOMING UNIT | 20INCH ALLOYS | NAVIGATION |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9214639
- Stock #: X0799BXZ
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JFC20527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # X0799BXZ
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7