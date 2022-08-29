Menu
2018 Ford F-150

172,000 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

XLT INCOMING UNIT | 20INCH ALLOYS | NAVIGATION |

2018 Ford F-150

XLT INCOMING UNIT | 20INCH ALLOYS | NAVIGATION |

Location

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9214639
  • Stock #: X0799BXZ
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JFC20527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0799BXZ
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING UNIT. TRUCK HAS NOT ARRIVED ON OUR LOT YET.

XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost


4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

