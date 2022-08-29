Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 4 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9267124

9267124 Stock #: X0980A

X0980A VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JKE11016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # X0980A

Mileage 86,423 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.