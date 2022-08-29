Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

86,423 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LEATHER | SPORT PKG | HTD COOLED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat LEATHER | SPORT PKG | HTD COOLED SEATS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9267124
  2. 9267124
  3. 9267124
  4. 9267124
  5. 9267124
  6. 9267124
  7. 9267124
  8. 9267124
  9. 9267124
  10. 9267124
  11. 9267124
  12. 9267124
  13. 9267124
  14. 9267124
  15. 9267124
  16. 9267124
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9267124
  • Stock #: X0980A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JKE11016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0980A
  • Mileage 86,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost


4WD, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Compass, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Illuminated entry, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2013 Dodge Journey R...
 222,056 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang GT...
 10,845 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 249,589 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory