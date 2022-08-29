$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat LEATHER | SPORT PKG | HTD COOLED SEATS |
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
86,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9267124
- Stock #: X0980A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JKE11016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 86,423 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 6" Magnetic Running Boards, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Body-Colour 2-Bar Style Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Compass, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Illuminated entry, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Universal Garage Door Opener, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7