2018 Ford F-150
Lariat DIESEL | FX4 PKG | LEATHER | HTD AND COOLED SEATS |
131,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9348244
- Stock #: X0812AX
- VIN: 1FTFW1E16JFD76295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,109 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Compass, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD.
Vehicle Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7