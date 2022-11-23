Menu
2018 Ford F-150

131,109 KM

Lariat DIESEL | FX4 PKG | LEATHER | HTD AND COOLED SEATS |

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9348244
  • Stock #: X0812AX
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E16JFD76295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel


4WD, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Bright Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Compass, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 502A Luxury, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, FX4 Off-Road Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Wiper Park, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Quad Beam LED Headlamps & LED Taillamps/Fog Lamps, Radio: B&O Play Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, SYNC Connect, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD.

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

