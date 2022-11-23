Menu
2018 Ford F-150

79,832 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | ALLOYS | CLOTH |

2018 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PACKAGE | RUNNING BOARDS | ALLOYS | CLOTH |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399265
  • Stock #: X1186A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB5JFD89267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X1186A
  • Mileage 79,832 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4X4 300A Package 3.3L V6 6 Speed Automatic Transmission


Cloth Bench, XTR Package, Chrome Running Boards, 18 Inch Alloys, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Split folding rear Seat, Dalay off Headlights, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, SiriusXM, Power Steering, Traction Control, Block heater, 4 Wheel Dis Brakes, ABS Brakes


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

