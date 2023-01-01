Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9485259

9485259 VIN: 1FTFX1E50JKE33354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 103,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

