2018 Ford F-150

103,700 KM

$33,995

$33,995

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT CENTRE CONSOLE!!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT CENTRE CONSOLE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$33,995

103,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9485259
  VIN: 1FTFX1E50JKE33354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,700 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE A TRUCK WITH A REAL MOTOR, THE 5.0L COYOTE ENGINE WILL MEET ALL OF YOUR TRUCK NEEDS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER PEDALS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST AND USB PORT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

