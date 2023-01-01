$33,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT CENTRE CONSOLE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
103,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9485259
- VIN: 1FTFX1E50JKE33354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,700 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE A TRUCK WITH A REAL MOTOR, THE 5.0L COYOTE ENGINE WILL MEET ALL OF YOUR TRUCK NEEDS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, POWER PEDALS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST AND USB PORT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
