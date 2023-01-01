$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT CREW CAB/HARD TONNEAU COVER!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
159,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9551551
- Stock #: 2716E
- VIN: 1FTEW1CB6JFB06958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 159,600 KM
Vehicle Description
THE F-150 XLT CREW HAS BLACK RUNNING BOARDS AND A HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
