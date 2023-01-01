Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE APPEAL OF THE 2018 FORD FOCUIS IS ITS COMFORTABLE RIDE ALONG WITH ENJOYABLE HANDLING AND A QUIET INTERIOR!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2018 Ford Focus

91,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Focus

SE HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SE HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1700759174
  2. 1700759176
  3. 1700759180
  4. 1700759184
  5. 1700759188
  6. 1700759193
  7. 1700759198
  8. 1700759203
  9. 1700759207
  10. 1700759212
  11. 1700759216
  12. 1700759220
  13. 1700759224
  14. 1700759228
  15. 1700759232
  16. 1700759236
  17. 1700759240
  18. 1700759245
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3FE6JL296505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE APPEAL OF THE 2018 FORD FOCUIS IS ITS COMFORTABLE RIDE ALONG WITH ENJOYABLE HANDLING AND A QUIET INTERIOR!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! 91,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!! 153,100 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman BLACK WHEELS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman BLACK WHEELS!! 130,600 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus