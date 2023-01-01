Menu
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2018 Ford Focus

126,953 KM

$CALL

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

126,953KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3N21M2477199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

