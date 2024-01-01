$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
2018 Ford Focus
SE 1.0L AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!!
2018 Ford Focus
SE 1.0L AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3FE6JL296503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE APPEAL OF THE 2018 FORD FOCUIS IS ITS COMFORTABLE RIDE ALONG WITH ENJOYABLE HANDLING AND A QUIET INTERIOR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 Ford Focus