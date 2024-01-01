Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE APPEAL OF THE 2018 FORD FOCUS IS ITS COMFORTABLE RIDE ALONG WITH ENJOYABLE HANDLING AND A QUIET INTERIOR!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Ford Focus

91,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Focus

SE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1718043304
  2. 1718043306
  3. 1718043307
  4. 1718043309
  5. 1718043311
  6. 1718043314
  7. 1718043318
  8. 1718043320
  9. 1718043322
  10. 1718043325
  11. 1718043329
  12. 1718043336
  13. 1718043340
  14. 1718043346
  15. 1718043351
  16. 1718043355
  17. 1718043356
  18. 1718043358
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3FE6JL296506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE APPEAL OF THE 2018 FORD FOCUS IS ITS COMFORTABLE RIDE ALONG WITH ENJOYABLE HANDLING AND A QUIET INTERIOR!!  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, AUTO STOP/START, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! 162,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 TRAIL RATED!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 TRAIL RATED!! 61,500 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle HEAVY DUTY ROCK RAILS WITH STEP PAD! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle HEAVY DUTY ROCK RAILS WITH STEP PAD! 59,100 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus