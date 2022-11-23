Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

54,397 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9413545
  2. 9413545
  3. 9413545
  4. 9413545
  5. 9413545
  6. 9413545
  7. 9413545
  8. 9413545
  9. 9413545
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413545
  • Stock #: 7574
  • VIN: 1FADP3M28JL305410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2016 Ford Explorer L...
 134,957 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Out...
 12,216 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 50,414 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory