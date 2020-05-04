Menu
2018 Ford Transit

250 HIGH ROOF/ONLY 24,000 KILOMETERS!!

2018 Ford Transit

250 HIGH ROOF/ONLY 24,000 KILOMETERS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,100KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4974180
  • Stock #: 2260A
  • VIN: 1FTYR3XG1JKA82419
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE TRANSIT 250 HAS ONLY 24,000 KILOMETERS ON IT!! IT ALSO HAS A HIGH ROOF, SLIDING DOOR AND A 148" WHEELBASE.  THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123

