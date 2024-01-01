Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TAKE EVERYONE IN ONE VEHICLE, THIS 7 PASSENGER, 3 ROWS OF SEATS SUV CAN DO THAT JOB!! ENJOY YOUR RIDE WITH THE HEATED KATSKIN LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2018 GMC Acadia

140,300 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE 7 PASSENGER/HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE 7 PASSENGER/HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1705687262
  2. 1705687265
  3. 1705687269
  4. 1705687273
  5. 1705687277
  6. 1705687281
  7. 1705687283
  8. 1705687284
  9. 1705687286
  10. 1705687287
  11. 1705687289
  12. 1705687290
  13. 1705687292
  14. 1705687293
  15. 1705687295
  16. 1705687296
  17. 1705687298
  18. 1705687299
  19. 1705687300
  20. 1705687302
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNKLA3JZ136829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,300 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE EVERYONE IN ONE VEHICLE, THIS 7 PASSENGER, 3 ROWS OF SEATS SUV CAN DO THAT JOB!! ENJOY YOUR RIDE WITH THE HEATED KATSKIN LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Ford Fiesta SE APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! 125,300 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte LX 6-SPEED MANUAL!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Kia Forte LX 6-SPEED MANUAL!! 153,300 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express CLASSIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Express CLASSIC TRAILER TOW PACKAGE!! 134,200 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia