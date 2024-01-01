$21,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE 7 PASSENGER/HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
140,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNKLA3JZ136829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,300 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE EVERYONE IN ONE VEHICLE, THIS 7 PASSENGER, 3 ROWS OF SEATS SUV CAN DO THAT JOB!! ENJOY YOUR RIDE WITH THE HEATED KATSKIN LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eckert Auto Sales
