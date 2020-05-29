Menu
$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,085KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5118995
  • Stock #: 103522A
  • VIN: 1GKKNKLA9JZ109939
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Sport Utility Vehicle

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m]) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

