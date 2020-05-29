2018 GMC Acadia

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Driver Restriction Features

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m]) (STD)

