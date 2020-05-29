2018 GMC Acadia

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- Driver Restriction Features
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m]) (STD)
