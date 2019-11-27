2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THE SIERRA HAS THE Z71 PACKAGE AND NEW TIRES!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Running Boards

Trailer Hitch

HID Headlights

New Tires

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Spray in Boxliner

Telematics

HD Radio

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

BUILT IN TRAILER BRAKES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.