Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

66,900 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION/BLACKED OUT WHEELS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION/BLACKED OUT WHEELS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6145533
  • Stock #: 2350
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC5JZ327141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 66,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SIERRA 1500 HAS THE ELEVATION PACKAGE WITH BLACKED OUT WHEELS!! WITH THE SPRAY IN BOXLINER AND TONNEAU COVER YOU CAN PACK A WHOLE BUNCH OF CHRISTMAS GIFTS!! AT ECKERT AUTO SALES WE HAVE THE LOWEST INTEREST RATE AROUND. WE ALSO HAVE NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Tonneau Cover
Back-Up Camera
Spray in Boxliner
Bluetooth Connection
BUILT IN TRAILER BRAKES
BLACKED OUT WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2016 RAM 2500 SLT C...
 91,900 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300 30...
 159,500 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 2500 SLT CR...
 147,500 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory