$33,995+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 153.0" SLE ELEVATION!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8802059
- Stock #: 2631E
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG487696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 116,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SIERRA ELEVATION HAS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, SPRAY IN BOXLINER AND GMC ALL WEATHER MATS FOR ALL YOUR CAMPING ADVENTURES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
