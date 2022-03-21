Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

116,700 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

4WD Crew Cab 153.0" SLE ELEVATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802059
  • Stock #: 2631E
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG487696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 116,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SIERRA ELEVATION HAS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, SPRAY IN BOXLINER AND GMC ALL WEATHER MATS FOR ALL YOUR CAMPING ADVENTURES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
