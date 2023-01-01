Menu
2018 Honda Civic

160,100 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX PUSH BUTTON START!!

2018 Honda Civic

LX PUSH BUTTON START!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108323
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59JH034712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,100 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS CIVIC FOR A ROAD TRIP IT GETS GAS MILEAGE WITH THE ECON MODE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

