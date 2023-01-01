$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
LX PUSH BUTTON START!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
160,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10108323
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59JH034712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,100 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS CIVIC FOR A ROAD TRIP IT GETS GAS MILEAGE WITH THE ECON MODE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
