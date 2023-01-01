$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
EX SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10144344
- Stock #: 2781E
- VIN: 2HGFC1F41JH101774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS HONDA CIVIC UP NORTH AND STAR GAZE THROUGH THE SUNROOF!! YOU CAN GET HOME SAFELY WITH THE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, IPOD, AUX AND ECON MODE FOR FUEL EFFICIENCY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
