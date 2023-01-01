Menu
2018 Honda Civic

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

EX SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE!!

EX SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1688580441
  2. 1688580442
  3. 1688580443
  4. 1688580444
  5. 1688580446
  6. 1688580449
  7. 1688580452
  8. 1688580454
  9. 1688580455
  10. 1688580458
  11. 1688580460
  12. 1688580463
  13. 1688580473
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144344
  • Stock #: 2781E
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F41JH101774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS HONDA CIVIC UP NORTH AND STAR GAZE THROUGH THE SUNROOF!! YOU CAN GET HOME SAFELY WITH THE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, IPOD, AUX AND ECON MODE FOR FUEL EFFICIENCY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

