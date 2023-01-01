$CALL+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2018 Honda Civic
LX
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
101,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10500678
- Stock #: 37526AU
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55JH033932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37526AU
- Mileage 101,059 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3