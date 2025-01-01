$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
SE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2018 Honda Civic SE at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek gray sedan has everything you need to get around town in comfort and style. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and responsive ride. Plus, with 150,300km on the odometer, this Civic is ready for many more adventures.
Inside, the Civic SE boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with a gray cloth upholstery. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, lane departure assist, and a rearview camera. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a convenient power trunk.
But wait, there's more! This Civic is packed with a host of features that will keep you safe and sound, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. You'll love the added peace of mind knowing you have all the safety features you need right at your fingertips.
Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this 2018 Honda Civic SE for yourself! For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
