Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Feast your eyes on this meticulously maintained 2018 Honda Civic Touring, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi! This Civic is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its sleek design, comfortable interior, and reputation for dependability, its a perfect choice for drivers seeking a blend of practicality and sophistication. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is ready to hit the road with you.

This 2018 Honda Civic Touring is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Touring trim offers a premium feel, boasting a variety of technologies and amenities. Experience a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The fuel-efficient gasoline engine ensures you spend more time on the road and less time at the pump. This Civic is the perfect vehicle for navigating city streets or cruising along the highway.

Here are five features that make this 2018 Honda Civic Touring a must-see:

Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seats.
Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence, thanks to Hondas advanced safety features.
Seamless Smartphone Integration: Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Powerful Audio System: Enjoy your favourite music with a premium sound system.
Sporty and Sophisticated Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Civics iconic styling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2018 Honda Civic

118,000 KM

$19,498

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Touring

13074010

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

$19,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
VIN 2HGFC1F9XJH100845

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S0253A
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Feast your eyes on this meticulously maintained 2018 Honda Civic Touring, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi! This Civic is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its sleek design, comfortable interior, and reputation for dependability, it's a perfect choice for drivers seeking a blend of practicality and sophistication. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is ready to hit the road with you.

This 2018 Honda Civic Touring is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Touring trim offers a premium feel, boasting a variety of technologies and amenities. Experience a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The fuel-efficient gasoline engine ensures you spend more time on the road and less time at the pump. This Civic is the perfect vehicle for navigating city streets or cruising along the highway.

Here are five features that make this 2018 Honda Civic Touring a must-see:

  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seats.
  • Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence, thanks to Honda's advanced safety features.
  • Seamless Smartphone Integration: Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Powerful Audio System: Enjoy your favourite music with a premium sound system.
  • Sporty and Sophisticated Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Civic's iconic styling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
$19,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2018 Honda Civic