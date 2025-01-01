$19,498+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
$19,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S0253A
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan? Feast your eyes on this meticulously maintained 2018 Honda Civic Touring, now available at Barrie Mitsubishi! This Civic is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its sleek design, comfortable interior, and reputation for dependability, it's a perfect choice for drivers seeking a blend of practicality and sophistication. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is ready to hit the road with you.
This 2018 Honda Civic Touring is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Touring trim offers a premium feel, boasting a variety of technologies and amenities. Experience a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The fuel-efficient gasoline engine ensures you spend more time on the road and less time at the pump. This Civic is the perfect vehicle for navigating city streets or cruising along the highway.
Here are five features that make this 2018 Honda Civic Touring a must-see:
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort of premium leather seats.
- Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence, thanks to Honda's advanced safety features.
- Seamless Smartphone Integration: Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
- Powerful Audio System: Enjoy your favourite music with a premium sound system.
- Sporty and Sophisticated Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the Civic's iconic styling.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
