2018 Honda Civic

160,100 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX ECON MODE/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

2018 Honda Civic

LX ECON MODE/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957419
  • Stock #: 2763E
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59JH034713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,100 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS CIVIC FOR A ROAD TRIP IT GETS GAS MILEAGE WITH THE ECON MODE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

