<p>THE TURBOCHARGED 1.6L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GIVES 201 HORSEPOWER AND 195 LB-FT OF TORQUE. THE SPORT GIVES YOU A MORE SOPHISTICATED REAR SUSPENSION WITH FIRMER TUNING, STRONGER BRAKES, AN APPEARANCE PACKAGE AND XENON HEADLIGHTS. INSIDE THE SPORTY THEME CONTINUES WITH A FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, SPECIAL GAUGE CLUSTER AND LEATHER HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, LANE DEPARTURE, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

112,000 KM

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD04LB8JU548241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

