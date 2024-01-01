Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.<br><br>Black Diamond 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Hyundai Elantra

92,119 KM

Details Description Features

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 11343265
  2. 11343265
  3. 11343265
Contact Seller

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7JU672659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37488AU
  • Mileage 92,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Black Diamond 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 155,000 KM $19,498 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic EX for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX 67,535 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 281,888 KM $6,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra