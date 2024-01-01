$14,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$14,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,119KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF7JU672659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37488AU
- Mileage 92,119 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Black Diamond 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Black Diamond 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 4D Sedan 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 155,000 KM $19,498 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX 67,535 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 281,888 KM $6,700 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-726-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,498
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2018 Hyundai Elantra