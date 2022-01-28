$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
SEL LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8267280
- VIN: KMHD84LF8JU625080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,500 KM
Vehicle Description
THE ELANTRA OFFERS BROAD RANGE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SAFTETY FEATURES SUCH AS LANE DEPARTURE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND DRIVE MODES SUCH AS ECO, SPORT AND NORMAL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
