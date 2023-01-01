Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

126,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172157
  • Stock #: Y0252AX
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4JU270025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

