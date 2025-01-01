$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate in style, comfort, and performance with this pre-owned 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate! This sleek black SUV boasts a spacious and luxurious interior featuring gray leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of premium features. With its powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Santa Fe Sport effortlessly navigates any terrain while providing a smooth and responsive ride. At Eckert Auto Sales, we’re proud to offer this meticulously maintained Santa Fe Sport with just 103,600 km on the odometer.
Prepare to be impressed by the Santa Fe Sport's impressive array of features. Experience the convenience of push-button start, heated and cooled seats, and a premium sound system for an unparalleled driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. And with its spacious interior, folding rear seats, and power trunk, this Santa Fe Sport is perfect for families and adventurers alike.
Don’t miss your chance to own this stylish and feature-packed Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the difference.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100