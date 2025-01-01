Menu
Get ready to experience the ultimate in style, comfort, and performance with this pre-owned 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate! This sleek black SUV boasts a spacious and luxurious interior featuring gray leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of premium features. With its powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Santa Fe Sport effortlessly navigates any terrain while providing a smooth and responsive ride. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this meticulously maintained Santa Fe Sport with just 103,600 km on the odometer.

Prepare to be impressed by the Santa Fe Sports impressive array of features. Experience the convenience of push-button start, heated and cooled seats, and a premium sound system for an unparalleled driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. And with its spacious interior, folding rear seats, and power trunk, this Santa Fe Sport is perfect for families and adventurers alike.

Don't miss your chance to own this stylish and feature-packed Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the difference.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

103,600 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA4JG526604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport