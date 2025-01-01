Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV ready for any adventure? Check out this sleek, used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sharp black Santa Fe Sport, with its comfortable gray interior, is a perfect blend of style and practicality, ready to take on Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. With a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and responsive automatic transmission, youll experience confident handling and impressive performance whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the countryside. This well-maintained SUV has 103,600km on the odometer, offering plenty of life and adventure ahead.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2018 Santa Fe Sport Ultimate is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine the convenience of a <span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Power Liftgate</span>, making loading groceries or gear a breeze. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with <span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>All-Wheel Drive</span>, providing superior traction and control in various weather conditions. The powerful <span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Turbocharged engine</span> delivers the pep you need, while the luxurious <span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Ultimate trim</span> surrounds you in comfort. And for those long drives, youll appreciate the peace of mind knowing it has reliable <span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission</span>. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

103,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Ultimate POWER LIFTGATE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12712689

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Ultimate POWER LIFTGATE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1751564185569
  2. 1751564186061
  3. 1751564186523
  4. 1751564186974
  5. 1751564187416
  6. 1751564187848
  7. 1751564188289
  8. 1751564188722
  9. 1751564189170
  10. 1751564189632
  11. 1751564190088
  12. 1751564190514
  13. 1751564190970
  14. 1751564191385
  15. 1751564191811
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA4JG526602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV ready for any adventure? Check out this sleek, used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sharp black Santa Fe Sport, with its comfortable gray interior, is a perfect blend of style and practicality, ready to take on Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. With a robust 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and responsive automatic transmission, you'll experience confident handling and impressive performance whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the countryside. This well-maintained SUV has 103,600km on the odometer, offering plenty of life and adventure ahead.

This 2018 Santa Fe Sport Ultimate is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine the convenience of a Power Liftgate, making loading groceries or gear a breeze. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with All-Wheel Drive, providing superior traction and control in various weather conditions. The powerful Turbocharged engine delivers the pep you need, while the luxurious Ultimate trim surrounds you in comfort. And for those long drives, you'll appreciate the peace of mind knowing it has reliable Automatic Transmission. 

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate POWER LIFTGATE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate POWER LIFTGATE!! 103,600 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT LOW KILOMETERS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT LOW KILOMETERS!! 77,700 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5/6 FOOT BOX!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5/6 FOOT BOX!! 114,300 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport