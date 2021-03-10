2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
THE SANTA FE SPORT OFFERS AN APPEALING LIST OF FEATURES FOR A GREAT PRICE!! IT COMES WITH NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1