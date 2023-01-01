Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

122,993 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

122,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 28515UQ
  VIN: 5NPE24AF1JH616160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,993 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

