2018 Hyundai Tucson

152,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Location

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467237
  • Stock #: Y04882AX
  • VIN: KM8J23A40JU625246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

