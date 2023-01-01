$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10467237
- Stock #: Y04882AX
- VIN: KM8J23A40JU625246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
