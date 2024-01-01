$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Snag a score on this certified 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk while we have it. Comfortable but easy-moving, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its trusty Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine have lots of zip for a budget-friendly price. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 4.083 AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to get a deal that no one can beat!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069