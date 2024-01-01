Menu
Snag a score on this certified 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk while we have it. Comfortable but easy-moving, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its trusty Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine have lots of zip for a budget-friendly price. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 4.083 AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, and Variable Intermittent Wipers.

2018 Jeep Cherokee

146,068 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

12021694

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,068KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBB9JD555931

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,068 KM

Snag a score on this certified 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk while we have it. Comfortable but easy-moving, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its trusty Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine have lots of zip for a budget-friendly price. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, HYDRO BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, 4.083 AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to get a deal that no one can beat!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
4.083 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Remote Proximit...

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2018 Jeep Cherokee