2018 Jeep Cherokee

63,100 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport SELECT TERRAIN/NEW TIRES!!

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport SELECT TERRAIN/NEW TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6374192
  Stock #: 2383E
  VIN: 1C4PJMAX3JD593765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,100 KM

Vehicle Description

THE JEEP CHEROKEE HAS THE SELECT TERRAIN AND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH USB, AUX AND SD CARD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
New Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
DUAL EXHAUST
Reverse Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

