2018 Jeep Compass

100,219 KM

Details Description Features

$25,596

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Trailhawk COLD WEATHER GROUP ! HEATED SEATS | HEATED WHEEL | NAV |

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167669
  • Stock #: 28554AU
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB9JT417420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 4WD.

Trailhawk 2.4L I4 9-Speed Automatic 4WD

Gray


Reviews:
* In addition to its size, stance, and proportions, the Compass has attracted many owners with its promise of superior all-weather and off-road capability. Solid on-road characteristics round out the package, and the tech inside is all fairly easy to use and learn. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

