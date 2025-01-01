$17,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
SPORT LATITUDE LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure seekers! This sleek 2018 Jeep Compass SPORT LATITUDE LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! is ready to take you on your next journey. With its powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. The black exterior and interior create a sophisticated and modern aesthetic, while the spacious SUV/crossover body style offers ample room for both passengers and cargo.
This Compass is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the comfortable leather seats to the convenient navigation system, this vehicle is built for both style and practicality. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road, this Jeep will keep you connected and comfortable every mile of the way.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this well-maintained Compass with only 137,400km on the odometer.
Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this amazing Jeep Compass in person. You won't be disappointed!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Eckert Auto Sales
